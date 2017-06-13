Why FG must introduce whistle-blowing policy in Power sector – Fashola

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said the only way energy theft will be curbed in the country is for the federal government to extend its whistleblowing policy to the power sector. Fashola stated this in Enugu at the 16th Power sector monthly meeting, sponsored by the Niger Delta Power Holding […]

