Why government may not fund political parties now – Ekweremadu

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has blamed the withdrawal of government subventions for political parties on abuse, noting that it was still inadvisable to reintroduce it. Ekweremadu also said that high level consultations were in top gear to obtain the views of critical stakeholders about the ongoing constitution review. He spoke when the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

