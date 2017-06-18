Why govt subvention to political parties was stopped – Ekweremadu

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has blamed the withdrawal of government subvention to political parties on abuse by people in positions of authority. This is contained in a statement signed by Ekweremadu’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr Uche Anichukwu in Abuja on Sunday. Anichukwu said the deputy senate president made this known when the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) visited him in his office.

