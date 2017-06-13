Why Griezmann will not join Manchester United this summer – Atletico Madrid president – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Why Griezmann will not join Manchester United this summer – Atletico Madrid president
Atletico Madrid president, Enrique Cerezo, has said that the club was determined to keep Antoine Griezmann, because it would not make sense for him to leave. Griezmann will sign a new five-year contract with Atletico, which will see his release clause …
Griezmann signs new Atletico Madrid deal to end Manchester United transfer hopes
Antoine Griezmann new deal: Star apologises to Atletico Madrid after Man Utd speculation
Antoine Griezmann signs new Atletico Madrid contract until 2022
