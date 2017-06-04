Why homosexuality is on the increase in Nigeria – FG

The Federal Government has said homosexuality is on the increase in the country, as Nigerian youths now have more tolerance towards it. Garba Abari, the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), stated this during a programme titled, ‘Anti-Corruption: The Role of Media as Change Agents’ in Abuja on Saturday. He also urged youths to […]

Why homosexuality is on the increase in Nigeria – FG

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

