Why I annulled June 12 elections – IBB

For the first time since the annulment of June 12, 1993, presidential election won by the late business mogul, Bashorun MKO Abiola, former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida has given reasons for the annulment. He said he was compelled to nullify the election because of security threats to the enthronement of a democratic government at […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

