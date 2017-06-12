Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I Collect Ransom in Dollars – Notorious Kidnapper Evans

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s “richest and most notorious kidnapper” Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike, also known as Evans, has said that he chose to collect ransom in dollars to be different. He made this known on Sunday while speaking with journalists after he was paraded at the State’s Police Command in Ikeja. He said he started kidnapping in 2015, after he left […]

The post Why I Collect Ransom in Dollars – Notorious Kidnapper Evans appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.