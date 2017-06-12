Why I Collect Ransom in Dollars – Notorious Kidnapper Evans

Nigeria’s “richest and most notorious kidnapper” Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike, also known as Evans, has said that he chose to collect ransom in dollars to be different. He made this known on Sunday while speaking with journalists after he was paraded at the State’s Police Command in Ikeja. He said he started kidnapping in 2015, after he left […]

