Why I Did Not Attend University – #BBNaija’s Bisola | WATCH

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Big Brother Naija, Music | 0 comments

In an interview with NAIJ TV, Big Brother Naija finalist Bisola Aiyeola shared her story of life before and after the show. She opened up on her relationship with the housemates before revealing that life had not always been easy, sharing the story of how she could not afford education. “I wrote Jamb and I was jammed… […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

