Why I gave Justice Yinusa N750,000 – Nwobike, SAN

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Joseph Nwobike, has explained why he transferred N750, 000 to a serving federal judge, Justice Nasiru Yinusa. He insisted that the money was to help the judge pay for his mother’s medical treatment and bribe. Nwobike said this Wednesday at his ongoing corruption trial before an Ikeja division of […]

