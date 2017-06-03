Why I Moved Back in with My Parents – DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy, in a post on her Snapchat, has explained why she had to move back in with her parents. While she says it wasn’t what she wanted, she adds that “sometimes life forces you to calm down.” “We occasionally need to take one step back to allow two steps forward,” she writes.

The post Why I Moved Back in with My Parents – DJ Cuppy appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

