Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

”Why I Want To Die Now” – Notorious Kidnapper Evans Cries Out (VIDEO)

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Being overcome by emotion was the least thing anyone would expect from someone, who lived in his own world with a larger than life image.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post ”Why I Want To Die Now” – Notorious Kidnapper Evans Cries Out (VIDEO) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.