Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Igbos must stop viewing Yorubas as cowards – Reno Omokri

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has advised people of the South East to erase the notion that Yorubas are cowards. He said they should work with them if they want to be politically relevant in Nigeria. In a post on his Facebook page, the United States, US-based pastor […]

Why Igbos must stop viewing Yorubas as cowards – Reno Omokri

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.