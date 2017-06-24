Why is Nigeria One Country and Who Wants to Divide It? – Newsweek
|
Newsweek
|
Why is Nigeria One Country and Who Wants to Divide It?
Newsweek
The West African country has the biggest population and second-largest economy on the continent. It is also one of the most ethnically diverse countries in Africa. The faultlines between ethnic groups have recently come to the fore. Nigeria's acting …
North has hidden agenda over quit notice – Prof. Nwosu
Metro Biafrans, Hear the Voices Of Reason and Wisdom – Dele Momodu
Kwankwaso condemns call to arrest Northern Youths over quit notice to Igbo…Arrest order unpatrotic
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!