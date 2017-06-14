Pages Navigation Menu

Why Jonathan was kicked out in 2015 – Oshiomhole

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Governor of Edo State,  Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said former president Goodluck Jonathan lost the 2015 presidential election  because he was not competent enough to continue as a Nigerian leader. Oshiomhole spoke in a conversation with The Interview, an Abuja based monthly publication. According to him, the former President never demonstrated the competence expected from him as even the most basic things were not adequately done.

