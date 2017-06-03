Why Kcee parted ways with manager, Soso Soberekon

Nigerian Entertainment Today

Five Star recording artiste, Kcee has revealed that he has a new manager, a month after officially parting ways with his erstwhile manager, Soso Soberekon. In a post on Instagram, Kcee stated Dike Chigozie as his new manager, saying, 'As the label …

Moving On!! Kcee Unveils New Manager Information Nigeria



all 2 news articles »