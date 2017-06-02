Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Kevin Hart refuses to diss President Trump and what other celebs could learn

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Entertainment, Politics | 0 comments

Stand-up comedy superstar and Hollywood A-lister Kevin Hart is willing to crack jokes on just about any topic, except politics. Explaining why he avoids politically themed jokes in an interview with the Variety Magazine, he said there is a risk of alienating the audience. “When you jump into that political realm you’re alienating some of…

The post Why Kevin Hart refuses to diss President Trump and what other celebs could learn appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.