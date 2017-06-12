Why Magu ordered EFCC operatives to raid Sun Newspapers – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has condemned Monday’s invasion of Sun Newspapers headquarters by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), saying; “It should now be clear to all Nigerians that the country is under the siege of tyranny.” The governor said he was particularly miffed that the imposed EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim […]

Why Magu ordered EFCC operatives to raid Sun Newspapers – Fayose

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

