Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why most of my colleagues are dying – Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood star, Muyiwa Ademola has blamed stress and disregard for health, as the real reason actors are dying in the country. Ademola was speaking in an interview with Punch, in reaction to the death of four actors, and most recently, Moji Olaiya. He maintained that most deaths can be avoided, if most of his colleagues […]

Why most of my colleagues are dying – Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.