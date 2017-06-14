Why Mourinho told United players not to pass to Smalling during Europa League final – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Why Mourinho told United players not to pass to Smalling during Europa League final
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has revealed that part of his tactical plan for the Europa League final against Ajax, was instructing his players not to pass to Chris Smalling. Mourinho also admitted that he set up his team to “create …
West Ham United could be about to make great start to summer transfer window
Manchester United will only look to Monaco's Fabinho if they fail to bring in either Eric Dier or Nemanja Matic
Jose Mourinho has a list of 25 targets he expects Ed Woodward to work on
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!