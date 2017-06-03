Why my father and I committed incest – 27-year-old woman – Daily Post Nigeria
Why my father and I committed incest – 27-year-old woman
A 27-year-old woman has told a Hong Kong district court that she offered her 59-year-old father sex so that he would not remarry. The lady and her father were remanded by the court after they were accused of incest. She admitted offering him sex so …
