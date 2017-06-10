Why My Songs Were Banned in Some Churches – Popular Gospel Singer – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Why My Songs Were Banned in Some Churches – Popular Gospel Singer
Information Nigeria
A popular Nigerian gospel singer has spoken out about how some churches have refused to play his songs. Lanre Teriba, a Nigerian gospel singer, soared to incredible limelight when he released the hit song, Atorise. But most people consider him to be …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!