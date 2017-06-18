Pages Navigation Menu

Why Nigerians should wait till 2114 before considering split – Fasheun

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chairman, Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), Dr. Frederick Fasehun, says Nigeria should consider break up in 2114, two centuries after amalgamation. He said since the people of the country were able to stay together for a 100 years (2014), they should be patient and see what happens in the next century then decided whether to split […]

