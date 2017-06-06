Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why PMB Is Promoting A New Vision For Niger Delta – Osinbajo – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Why PMB Is Promoting A New Vision For Niger Delta – Osinbajo
Leadership Newspapers
The Buhari administration is promoting a new way of thinking and engagement that will secure the development of the Niger Delta and the entire country, according to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN. That new approach, which he restated as the New …
Osinbajo explains Buhari's 'new vision' for Niger DeltaPremium Times
FG, Bayelsa Unveil $3.6bn Fertilizer and Petrochemical Firm in BayelsaTHISDAY Newspapers
Kyari-led Aso Rock Cabal Moves To Create Constitutional CrisisNaija247news
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.