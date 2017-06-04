Why we are supporting SMES — Globacom

Telecommunications company, Globacom, says Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) hold the key to the quick transformation of the country’s economy. Globacom said this is why it has devoted substantial resources to proffering solutions to this critical sector of the economy.

Globacom disclosed this at the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 African Foods and Products Conference, sponsored by the company. The two-day event was themed Unlocking Market Opportunities for Global Competitiveness.

Mr. Tega Agofure of Glo Business Solutions, in a presentation to small and medium business owners from various sectors of the economy at the conference, said SMEs drive technological change and growth in any economy.

