Why we sacked 145 workers-TVC – P.M. News
|
Why we sacked 145 workers-TVC
P.M. News
The Board of Continental Broadcasting Services Ltd. (CBS), owners of Television Continental (TVC) and Radio Continental has explained why it sacked 145 of its workers on Friday. The company said it took the decision because it was restructuring its …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!