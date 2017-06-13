Pages Navigation Menu

Why whistle-blower bill must become a law – Dogara

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Politics

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has stated that the National Assembly will do its best to ensure whistle-blowers legislation sees the light of the day. Dogara said this must be achieved not just to protect the whistle blower but also to prevent abuse of the policy. He said the bill becoming a […]

