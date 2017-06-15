Wife of incoming Lesotho prime minister shot dead

The wife of new Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane was shot dead late on Wednesday, two days before her husband’s inauguration, raising fears of another wave of political violence in the southern African mountain kingdom. Police spokesperson Clifford Molefe said Lipolelo Thabane, was traveling home with a friend when both women where shot by an …

The post Wife of incoming Lesotho prime minister shot dead appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

