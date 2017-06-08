Wike appeals to UN to prevail on Buhari’s government over Ogoni clean-up – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 8, 2017


Wike appeals to UN to prevail on Buhari's government over Ogoni clean-up
Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers state has pleaded with the leadership of the United Nations to prevail on the federal government to implement the clean up of Ogoni-land. the clean-up was flagged off in 2016 by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.
