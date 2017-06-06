Wike Asks Court to Stop Police’s Search of His Abuja Residence

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja to restrain the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris and two others from carrying a search on his Ortega Close, Asokoro home or any other nationwide.

According to The Guardian, in the suit filed by his counsel, Sylva Ogwemoh (SAN), the Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Security Service (DSS) were listed as defendants.

Wike, in the originating summon, is asking Justice Ahmed Mohammed for an injunction restraining the police, anti-graft agency and the secret police from embarking on the exercise.

According to his lawyer, the issues for determination are: “Whether Section 308 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) precludes the defendants from applying for and or obtaining any process of any court requiring or compelling the appearance of plaintiff who is the current governor of Rivers State, Nigeria.

“Whether the defendants can combine effect of the said section and those of 149 and 150 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 apply for, obtain, issue or in any manner or form effectively execute a search warrant at the residence of the plaintiff in Abuja or in any of the plaintiff’s residence in other locations in Nigeria without the physical presence of Wike or his privy in the course of the execution of such search warrant.

“If the answer to question two above is in the negative, will the issuing, obtaining and executing of search warrant at the residence of the plaintiff in Abuja or in any of the plaintiff’s residence in any other location in Nigeria, not amount to a violation of Section 308 of the constitution?”

The originating summon was supported by a 24-paragraph affidavit deposed to by one Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma (SAN).

The court, subsequently, adjourned till September 26, 2017 for commencement of trial.

