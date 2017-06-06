Wike moves to stop DSS, EFCC, Police from searching his Abuja residence

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has asked Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja to stop the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, the Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) from carrying a search on his Ortega Close, Asokoro home or any other nationwide. According […]

Wike moves to stop DSS, EFCC, Police from searching his Abuja residence

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

