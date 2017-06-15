Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wike to Fed Govt: give us true federalism – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Wike to Fed Govt: give us true federalism
The Nation Newspaper
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has called for what he described as true federalism where all federating units are allowed to develop in line with their potentials and resources. The governor emphasised that the demand for true federalism simply

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.