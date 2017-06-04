Will Fatima Gumsu grow up at all?

In most cases, when people celebrate their wedding anniversary, they focus on the good times.

They also talk about their children, successes and all they hope to achieve in future and that God would satiate them soonest.

However, Fatima Gumsu, daughter of former Military Head of State, late Sani Abacha, who is married to Cameroonian billionaire, Mohamadou Bayero Fadil has gone a bit further. Fatima Gumsu has her style and it’s indeed controversial.

While celebrating her 18th wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 21, Gumsu took time out to acknowledge the success of her marriage. However, she spoilt the fun when she criticized her ‘haters’ especially those who predicted that her marriage wouldn’t last.

“18 years of marriage no be chinchin o … tolerance.. Love… respect. Patience… prayers. To all those tatafo people, I still dey inside kampe!! Una say I no fit stay for marriage… some say I be aje-butter that I can’t handle it,” said the mum of five. Over the years, Fatima Gumsu has been so controversial.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

