“Will you implicate your wife if you were in Evan’s shoes?” – Daddy Freeze reacts

As usual, Radio Personality, Daddy Freeze, has taken to his Instagram page to share photo and react to the story of Nigerian Billionaire Kidnapper, Evans. He asked whether kidnap kingpin, Evans should implicate his wife since they were both in the business together and also added that he would not implicate a woman who loves …

The post “Will you implicate your wife if you were in Evan’s shoes?” – Daddy Freeze reacts appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

