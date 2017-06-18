Willy Caballero Could Pick Newcastle Over Chelsea – Agent

The agent of Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero has claimed that his client is keen on staying in the Premier League.

Willy Caballero, 35, is available on a free transfer this summer after his contract at Manchester City expired, and Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move as the Blues prepare to replace Asmir Begovic.

However, Adrian Faija, who represents the stopper, has hinted that Newcastle United are also in the running, with the Magpies said to be prepared to offer Caballero first-team football during the 2017-18 campaign.

“We have some offers from England, he wants to stay in England,” Faija told Goal.com. “Newcastle is cold but pretty and the beaches in Brighton are beautiful as well and easily accessible from London. There isn’t an offer from Boca. To analyse it, first, we need an offer. It needs be real first [before we consider a move to Buenos Aires].”

The post Willy Caballero Could Pick Newcastle Over Chelsea – Agent appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

