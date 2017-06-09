Willy Sagnol Appointed As Bayern Munich Assistant Coach

Willy Sagnol has joined Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching staff at Bayern Munich on a two-year contract, the club have announced.

The 40-year-old former France international became a fans’ favourite at the Allianz Areana and enjoyed much success during his time as a Bayern player from 2000 to 2009, winning the Champions League in 2001.

“I’m very proud Carlo Ancelotti, one of the best and most experienced coaches in world football, has picked me,” Sagnol, 40, said after signing a two-year deal. “I’m happy to be able to work alongside him with this team.”

Willy Sagnol will fill the gap in the dug-out left by Paul Clement’s departure for Swansea City in January and Hermann Gerland’s recent appointment as head of Bayern’s new FC Bayern Campus, the club’s freshly-opened state-of-the-art youth academy.

“I had asked the board to bring in a replacement for the coming season,” said Ancelotti, who had suggested a former Bayern player would be the ideal target, preferably one with coaching experience.

“Willy Sagnol meets both criteria. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

