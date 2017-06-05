Win Over IUFC Was Sweet – Ilechukwu

Mountain of Fire & Miracles FC Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has described his side’s narrow 1-0 victory over IfeanyiUbah FC over the weekend as “sweet.”

The coach, always animated, saw his side end the Easterners’ eight-match unbeaten run, with the return of illustrious duo – Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatumbosun – boosting the side’s confidence.

A 19th minute goal by Adebayo Waheed ensured the MFM won their first match of the second stanza after a home draw against Akwa United and a 3-0 crash in Lokoja to Niger Tornadoes, ensuring they returned to second-place on the log behind Plateau United.

“Odey and Olatunbosun are like Cristano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi of the Nigerian League. You can’t have them in your team and not play well.

“This is a sweet victory for the team. I knew we were going to get this victory in the match, because we prepared for this game. Our opponents were very tough customers but we know we have one of the best teams in the NPFL. The arrival of Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatubosun also boosted our morale,” he told www.npfl.ng

The victory for the home team moved them to second spot on the log and earned them their first win in four games in the second stanza.

