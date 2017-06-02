Winners emerge at GTBank-Lagos State Principals Cup

Ijaye Housing Estate Senior Grammar School and Isale-Eko Grammar School, Lagos Island, on Tuesday emerged champions of the male and female categories of GTBank Lagos State Principals Cup played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos.

Ijaye Housing Estate Senior Grammar School defeated Ikotun Senior High School, Ikotun 2-0 to win in the boy’s category of the 8th Annual GTBank Principal Cup.

Isale-Eko Grammar School on the other hand, defeated Government Senior College, Agege 5-4 via penalty shot out to become the girls’ champions.

The highly entertaining match in the girls’ category saw both finalists slug it out with a barren draw at regulation time.

The game, which started on a slow tempo, also had both teams unable to have a single goal on target in the first 45 minutes.

The game, eventually decided through penalties, saw number 15 shirt for Government Senior, Igboamede Chisom, miss the second penalty to gift Isale Eko the winner.

For the third place, Ikorodu Senior Grammar School secured a 2-0 win over Sanya Senior Grammar School to emerge second runners-up.

Speaking on the success of Isale Eko Grammar School, Balogun Rasheed, head coach, attributed the success of the girls to hard work and determination.

“We are well prepared for the tournament, the girls are more determined to lift this cup this time around,’’ he said.

To emerge champions of the highly contested boys’ category, Ijaye scored two first half goals through their goal poacher, Toriola Moses to secure victory.

On their success, the team’s coach, Oyeleke Wale, said that encouragement from the management of the school motivated them.

“We have a lot of support from the principal, the vice-principal and others who gave us the needed support and encouragement to carry on.

“The young lads also did their own bits too by holding on till they eventually became champions,’’ he said.

Odogunyan Senior Grammar School, Ikorodu, emerged third place winners in the male category.

Also, Toriola Moses from Ijaye Housing Estate Senior Grammar School was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the male category.

Cash prizes of N1 million, N700,000, N500,000 and N250,000 were presented to the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place winners in both the male and female categories.

The competition, for secondary schools in Lagos State started in January with schools drawn into groups for the male and female categories preliminaries.

The competition is aimed at developing grassroots football and discovering young football talents among secondary school students in Lagos state.

