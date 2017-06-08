Wiper leaders scared of me, Mutua says, dismisses Kalonzo’s party as unfocused – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Wiper leaders scared of me, Mutua says, dismisses Kalonzo's party as unfocused
The Star, Kenya
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has said he left Wiper as there was no development agenda and members were keener on fights than the people's needs. The Maendeleo Chap Chap leader further said he was attacked and ridiculed by Wiper politicians for …
