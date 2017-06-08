Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wiper leaders scared of me, Mutua says, dismisses Kalonzo’s party as unfocused – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Wiper leaders scared of me, Mutua says, dismisses Kalonzo's party as unfocused
The Star, Kenya
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has said he left Wiper as there was no development agenda and members were keener on fights than the people's needs. The Maendeleo Chap Chap leader further said he was attacked and ridiculed by Wiper politicians for …
IEBC deals a blow to Wavinya Ndeti and Wiper partyDaily Nation
Blow to Kalonzo's Wiper as IEBC disqualifies Wavinya from Machakos raceCitizen TV (press release)
IEBC blocks Wavinya Ndeti's nomination by Wiper partyThe Standard
TUKO.CO.KE
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.