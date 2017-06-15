Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

With 4 arms, 8 sticks, marimba-playing robot performs music it composes

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Music, Technology | 0 comments

Engineers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have developed a marimba-playing robot with four arms and eight sticks that uses artificial intelligence to write and perform its own musical compositions.

The post With 4 arms, 8 sticks, marimba-playing robot performs music it composes appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.