Cardiff Airport’s Qatar flight benefits put to businesses – BBC News

Cardiff Airport's Qatar flight benefits put to businesses
Cardiff Airport and Qatar Airways representatives are meeting Welsh business leaders to outline the benefits of a new route to Doha which is due to begin service next year. Attracting a long-haul flight has been one of the airport's main ambitions. It …
