Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

With a boost from Wonder Woman, pregnant Alysia Montano returns to the track – Washington Post

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Washington Post

With a boost from Wonder Woman, pregnant Alysia Montano returns to the track
Washington Post
Alysia Montano may call herself “that pregnant runner” in her Twitter bio, but that's because she's limited to 140 characters. Off the Internet, the multifaceted 31-year-old, who is making headlines for entering the USATF Outdoor Championships while
USA runner attempts qualifying for World Championship while 5 months pregnantWXIA-TV
See this athlete who ran 800M race with 5-months-old pregnancy (Photos+video)Information Nigeria
Track star Alysia Montano competes in Outdoor Championships while five months pregnantAtlanta Journal Constitution
Deccan Chronicle –Glenwood Springs Post Independent –TIME –KCRA Sacramento
all 18 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.