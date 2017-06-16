Pages Navigation Menu

With AI and Instagram, researchers study cultural patterns all over the world

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

Instagram is good for more than just sharing photos with friends — researchers recently used AI to analyze photos for cultural patterns. The tech uncovered trends in clothing from 100 million photographs.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

