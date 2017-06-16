Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

With Ambode’s Leadership, Lagos is Unstoppable – Ben Murray-Bruce | WATCH

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator representing Bayelsa East constituency Ben Murray-Bruce has lauded governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode stating that Nigeria needs more governors like him. Murray-Bruce who is the chairman of Silverbird Group, said that Ambode loves entertainment and arts, and is very creative. He added that with Ambode’s leadership, Lagos is unstoppable. WATCH:

The post With Ambode’s Leadership, Lagos is Unstoppable – Ben Murray-Bruce | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.