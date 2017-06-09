With Pandora’s new AutoPlay feature, your music never has to stop
“Please don’t stop the music” isn’t just a Rihanna lyric — it’s now a command that Pandora has begun to obey. On Thursday, the streaming service announced a new feature for its Premium customers called AutoPlay.
