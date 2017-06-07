Witness: I was paid N30m in cash for Jonathan’s 2015 campaign posters

Akin Kuponiyi The trial of Chief Femi Fani-kayode, former Spokesman to ex- President Goodluck Jonathan’s Campaign Organization, and a former Minister for Finance, Mrs. Nenadi Usman, and one Danjuma Yussuf, over alleged N4.6 billion fraud charges began on Wednesday at Federal High Court, Lagos with the testimony of the first prosecution witness, Mr Olusegun Idowu, a media consultant.

