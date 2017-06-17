Pages Navigation Menu

Witness reveals how Jonathan’s advisers, aides pocketed over N35.2m from Amnesty funds in two months

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News

Ayogu Nnamdi, a prosecution witness in the trial of Henry Ugbolue, an aide to Kingsley Kuku (former Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on Niger Delta) has revealed how some aides and advisers to the then president pocketed over N35.2m from Amnesty Funds in two months. Nnamdi Thursday told Justice M. M. Kolo of the […]

