Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WizKid and Chris Brown Team Up on Summery New Single ‘African Bad Gyal’ [LISTEN] – The BoomBox

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The BoomBox

WizKid and Chris Brown Team Up on Summery New Single 'African Bad Gyal' [LISTEN]
The BoomBox
The Nigerian artist is back with a new single just in time for summer. “African Bad Gyal” is an uptempo with a beat that will get any party started. “Baby girl are you from Ghana? Or you call me from Somalia?/Ah you call me from Uganda?/Or ya call me
Wizkid Finally Releases 'African Bad Gyal' Featuring Chris BrownKonbini
Wizkid drops New Single “African Bad Gyal” featuring Chris Brown | Listen on BNBellaNaija
New Music: Wizkid Drops New Single Africn Bad Gyal, Feat Chris BrownThe Olisa Blogazine
Culture Custodian (press release) (registration) (blog)
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.