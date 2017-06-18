Pages Navigation Menu

Wizkid, Davido lock horns over who is better artiste

Posted on Jun 18, 2017

Nigeria’s two leading artistes, Wizkid and Davido have locked horns in a supremacy battle to prove who is better in the music industry. The battle which was fought and may still be continued in the ring of social media sees the two musical gurus take swipes at each other, sparking comments from their fans.

It all began with the “If” artiste, Davido, throwing the first verbal punch shortly after the release of Wizkid’s single, “Sounds from the other side,” when he took to his Snapchat to say, “Nah ‘pon pon’ sounds dey reign now oooo! No Jonze, all other sounds na the least for now. Lmao!”

Davido and Wizkid

But the “Holla at Your Boy” artiste is not one to keep mum when attacked, especially when it comes to the field he has carved a large niche for himself. And he replied Davido proportionately when he tweeted, “catch up or stay local.”  Although he later deleted some part of the tweet, but it had read, “The game is only for the real! Catch up or stay local! Don’t blame anybody for ur failures! Pray and work hard kids!”

He equally tweeted, “U can’t hate on someone doing better than u in what u failed at! Learn and appreciate! Free ur mind from hate young kids. And remember kids! Drink more water!!”

This response triggered the comparison debate between the two big guys. There were comments, though, by peacemakers calling for ceasefire and saying the controversy was needless.

Below are some of the tweets from fans:

— Chikadibia (@Badmancooks) 17 June 2017

