Wizkid, Davido lock horns over who is better artiste

Nigeria’s two leading artistes, Wizkid and Davido have locked horns in a supremacy battle to prove who is better in the music industry. The battle which was fought and may still be continued in the ring of social media sees the two musical gurus take swipes at each other, sparking comments from their fans.

It all began with the “If” artiste, Davido, throwing the first verbal punch shortly after the release of Wizkid’s single, “Sounds from the other side,” when he took to his Snapchat to say, “Nah ‘pon pon’ sounds dey reign now oooo! No Jonze, all other sounds na the least for now. Lmao!”

But the “Holla at Your Boy” artiste is not one to keep mum when attacked, especially when it comes to the field he has carved a large niche for himself. And he replied Davido proportionately when he tweeted, “catch up or stay local.” Although he later deleted some part of the tweet, but it had read, “The game is only for the real! Catch up or stay local! Don’t blame anybody for ur failures! Pray and work hard kids!”

He equally tweeted, “U can’t hate on someone doing better than u in what u failed at! Learn and appreciate! Free ur mind from hate young kids. And remember kids! Drink more water!!”

This response triggered the comparison debate between the two big guys. There were comments, though, by peacemakers calling for ceasefire and saying the controversy was needless.

Below are some of the tweets from fans:

This sounds like a secondary school debate topic. https://t.co/qxm2TU2ldK — seba jun (@ChudiOranu) 14 June 2017

E say Davido and Wizkid wan turn Messi and Ronaldo. Lmfaooo bruhhh I blame we Nigerians that prefer nonsense sounds over Nice lyrics. If not wetin concern Davido and wizzy with better songs.. — Miz Aaijay (@aaijay51) 17 June 2017 Davido and Wizkid have both had an amazing 2017 so far. Hit after Hit after Hit. Omo this their ‘competition’ is healthy for the culture. — DaddyMOSneh ™ (@officialdaddymo) 17 June 2017 — Chikadibia (@Badmancooks) 18 June 2017

Wizkid and Davido lately be giving us thrash lyrics, we just dy endure cus Wande Coal we trust choose food over us. lol which hit after hit has wizkid had this year??

Come closer is no where close to if or fall. . — Blackgeh (@mary3dex) 17 June 2017 Lol…which USA? Right now, Davido owns Naija airplay…Even Runtown is making better hits than Wiz at the moment..He should return home https://t.co/FSDaOJmMf2 — Sidney (@sidramatic1) 17 June 2017 Urmm why is Davido subbing Wizkid??. Doesn’t he know levels pass levels ??? — Mandy (@AmandaIbadin) 17 June 2017 Wizkid has been on top of this game for years, nothing like time. Hard work does the magic.

Ask Messi and Ronaldo https://t.co/JavTztwftz — Chikadibia (@Badmancooks) 17 June 2017 — KVNG (@PRINCE_VIII) 17 June 2017

Wizkid has to be like 2face

Make money

Make hits

Silence Haters

Win awards

Get celebrated

Reply no Beef

Stay A Legend

Stay Matured — KinG NomSo (@ani_nomso) 18 June 2017

Noticeably, wizkid never follows the trend of the sound that most people tend to release. — BollyLomo (@ItsBollyLomo) 14 June 2017

Wizkid now addresses Nigerians as “kids”…I don’t blame him, Drake allowed him to make mosquito sound on One dance now we’ll not hear word. — Sarcastic Frank™ (@franklinto) 17 June 2017

E pain me sha https://t.co/RdqaQTY44G — Chikadibia (@Badmancooks) 17 June 2017

— Chikadibia (@Badmancooks) 17 June 2017

Please don’t disrespect wizkid like this. Bless https://t.co/lixpWCSCH8

Comparing Davido to Wizkid now is like comparing Kelly Rowland to Beyonce. It’s stupid https://t.co/vpVWm0TzhC — Kung Fu Benny♦ (@Gentle_Bad_Guy) 17 June 2017

Wizkid stooping low to reply davido also makes him childish. They are both kids https://t.co/G1XvB8bJfJ — Oyin!!✨ (@oyin_debby) 18 June 2017

Can you people stop comparing Wizkid to Davido? they are both good in what they do.

Wizkid is better sha — Mandy (@AmandaIbadin) 11 June 2017 Twenty six year-old Wizkid, born as Ayodeji Balogun and Davido, 24 years old, with the full name, David Adedeji Adeleke, have collaborated before on stage, with the rivalry between the two now seen as unwarranted. Both artistes had released blockbusters of late, with Wizkid now set to release his EP on 14 July.

The post Wizkid, Davido lock horns over who is better artiste appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

