Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wizkid drops New Single “African Bad Gyal” featuring Chris Brown | Listen on BN

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Pop superstar Wizkid is gearing up for his summer project “Sounds From The Other Side” as he unveils yet another song off the project featuring American RnB superstar Chris Brown. This one is titled “African Bad Gyal“. Pre-Order “Sounds From The Other Side” here Listen to “African Bad Gyal” below:

The post Wizkid drops New Single “African Bad Gyal” featuring Chris Brown | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.