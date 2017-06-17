Wizkid Shares Racy Tweets And unclad Photo On Twitter

Starboy went 18+ on Twitter last night and he didn’t care… The starboy entertainment label boss, Wizkid, shared photos from his latest Hunger magazine features with captions that left many people scratching their heads. He said in his Tweet roll; “Baby girl…I only came to fxck,” “Baby girl don’t be late ok?! Come with sade …

The post Wizkid Shares Racy Tweets And unclad Photo On Twitter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

